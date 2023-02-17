Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 187,531 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,352,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 187,531 shares during the period. Golar LNG accounts for about 8.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 5.87% of Golar LNG worth $158,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 201,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,674. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

