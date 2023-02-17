Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 459,604 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 459,604 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 7.52% of Chimerix worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Chimerix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,115,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 636,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Chimerix Stock Down 2.1 %

Chimerix Profile

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. 258,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,765. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.