Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $61.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 68.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.