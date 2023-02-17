RV Capital AG Boosts Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

RV Capital AG grew its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trupanion makes up approximately 0.7% of RV Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RV Capital AG owned 0.06% of Trupanion worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. UBS Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Trupanion Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,367. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $42,159,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,183,532. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

