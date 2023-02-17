RV Capital AG Sells 9,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RV Capital AG decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 20.9% of RV Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RV Capital AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.88. 2,153,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of 600.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,563 shares of company stock worth $9,482,608. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

