Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €161.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €161.00 ($173.12) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Safran in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Safran in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($136.56) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of EPA SAF traded up €1.78 ($1.91) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €134.10 ($144.19). 669,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €124.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.89. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($99.31).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.