Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,895.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $44.64. 171,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 368,896 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

