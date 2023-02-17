Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,895.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $44.64. 171,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 368,896 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.