Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.38

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.377 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Sanofi has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Sanofi by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 33.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.