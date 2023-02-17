Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.38

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.377 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
Sanofi has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.
Sanofi Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Sanofi by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 33.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.