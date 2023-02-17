Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Update

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

Shares of Santander Bank Polska stock remained flat at 45.48 during trading on Friday. Santander Bank Polska has a twelve month low of 45.48 and a twelve month high of 48.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of 45.48.

Get Santander Bank Polska alerts:

Santander Bank Polska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.