Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Saputo Price Performance

TSE:SAP opened at C$36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.85. The company has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.44. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.61 and a 52-week high of C$37.50.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.23%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

