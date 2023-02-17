Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

