SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $340.20.
SBA Communications Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $283.59 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.