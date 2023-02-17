SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $283.59 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

