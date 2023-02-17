Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

