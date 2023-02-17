Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STNG. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

