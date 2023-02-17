Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 700,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STNG. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

