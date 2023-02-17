Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$196.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.82. 1,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $155.36.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.