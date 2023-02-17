Scotiabank Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.65.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$4.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$3.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.04.

Insider Activity at Converge Technology Solutions

About Converge Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,816.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. Insiders have bought 17,462 shares of company stock worth $73,870 in the last ninety days.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

