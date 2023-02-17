Scotiabank Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

