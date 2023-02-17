Scotiabank Raises Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$38.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

