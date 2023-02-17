Scotiabank Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Target Price to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with its strategically located properties in communities across the country. The firm is planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.