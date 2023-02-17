SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.92.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SE opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.67. SEA has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 5,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in SEA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,948 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.