Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

