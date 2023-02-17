Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGY. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

