Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.61

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.61 and last traded at $103.15, with a volume of 60699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,222,793. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.