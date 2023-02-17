Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.61

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.61 and last traded at $103.15, with a volume of 60699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,222,793. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

