Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Trading Up 8.5%

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 28,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 142,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

