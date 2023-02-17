Serum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.58 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Serum has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $44.58 million and $21.67 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges.

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

