SFL Co. Ltd. (SFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 30th

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SFL to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.79. SFL has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of SFL

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after buying an additional 511,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 568,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SFL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SFL by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 204,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.