Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $67.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $75.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

