Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.0 %

TGT stock opened at $172.84 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $161.20.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.97.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

