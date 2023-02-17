Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $299.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.48. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

