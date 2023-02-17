Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,471 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,795,000 after purchasing an additional 660,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

