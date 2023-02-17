Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.66 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

