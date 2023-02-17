Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,047 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Shares of PXD opened at $212.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

