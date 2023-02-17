Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 35,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Intel by 10,143.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

