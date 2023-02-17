Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,046 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Settian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 200.0% in the third quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 23.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,808 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 65.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

