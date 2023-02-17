Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,353 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Argus boosted their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Centene Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. 223,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,185. Centene Co. has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

