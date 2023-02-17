Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 53,472 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 53,472 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 875,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 266,731 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 21.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in NIKE by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,873,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $155,985,000 after purchasing an additional 66,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in NIKE by 10.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 164,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

