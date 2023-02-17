Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,371 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 28,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 656,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after buying an additional 95,885 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,564.6% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 258,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,564,000 after buying an additional 251,269 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $166.13 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

