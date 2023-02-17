Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,024 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 387.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day moving average of $149.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

