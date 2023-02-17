Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $77.49 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

