Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.06) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.42) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.26) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.05).

Shell Trading Down 0.9 %

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,565.50 ($31.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £179.64 billion and a PE ratio of 552.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,379.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,331.81.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.35) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($241,711.94).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

