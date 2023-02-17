Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) PT Lowered to C$0.75

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHERF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Sherritt International Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHERF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

