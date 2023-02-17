Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Lowered to C$0.55 at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

S opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.85.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

