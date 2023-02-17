Short Interest in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Decreases By 13.7%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 937,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
Shares of DIBS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 171,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $217.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.01. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.64.
Insider Activity at 1stdibs.Com
In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock worth $158,414 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
Featured Articles
