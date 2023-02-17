Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rises By 12.0%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 937,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEG stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,104. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($5.05) to €5.00 ($5.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.34) to €5.70 ($6.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

