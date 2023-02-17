Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Increases By 9.2%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 574,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,057 shares of company stock worth $842,391 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.68 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

