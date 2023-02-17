Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Increases By 15.0%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:ALCC remained flat at $10.10 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,153. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

