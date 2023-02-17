Short Interest in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Rises By 9.0%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 501,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on ATCX. DA Davidson cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Technical Consultants
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 205,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,450,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 203,065 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 54,857 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atlas Technical Consultants Trading Up 0.1 %
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
See Also
