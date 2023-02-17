Short Interest in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Rises By 9.0%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 501,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ATCX. DA Davidson cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Technical Consultants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 205,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,450,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 203,065 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 54,857 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Trading Up 0.1 %

About Atlas Technical Consultants

NASDAQ:ATCX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.22. 214,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.