Short Interest in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Grows By 6.9%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BGRY stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 362,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,131. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth about $6,461,740,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Grey

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.