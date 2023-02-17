Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Decreases By 15.4%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 657,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Insider Activity at Berry

In other Berry news, Director Rajath Shourie bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

